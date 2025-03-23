Millstone Evans Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 411.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIO opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

