Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.40 and last traded at $76.61. Approximately 1,669,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,675,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,922. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,415.20. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,633,436 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 11,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

