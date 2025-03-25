Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.66 and last traded at C$26.46, with a volume of 43055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.61.

Aura Minerals Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Aura Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.83%.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

