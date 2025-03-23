Harbour Investments Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) by 168.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar alerts:

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Stock Performance

TDVI opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18.

About FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar

The FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. TVDI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US technology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.