Alfred Moufarrige Purchases 22,600 Shares of Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige bought 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.30 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$119,734.80 ($75,304.91).

Servcorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Servcorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Servcorp’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Servcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

About Servcorp

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.

