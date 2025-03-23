HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$18,060.00 in Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$18,060.00.
HPQ Silicon Price Performance
Shares of HPQ Silicon stock opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$83.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.43.
HPQ Silicon Company Profile
