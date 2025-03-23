HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$18,060.00 in Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$18,060.00.

HPQ Silicon Price Performance

Shares of HPQ Silicon stock opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$83.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.43.

Get HPQ Silicon alerts:

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.