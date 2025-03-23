Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) Insider Acquires A$19,980.00 in Stock

Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Levy acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$19,980.00 ($12,566.04).

Amaero International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62.

About Amaero International

Amaero International Ltd engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of laser-based metal additive products in Australia. The company provides research and development, contract manufacturing, and tooling specialists services, as well as patented metal alloys. It serves the aviation, defense, automotive, and aerospace sectors, as well as the tooling industries.

