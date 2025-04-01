Brokerages Set DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target at $4.89

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.89.
DCGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.08. DocGo has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
