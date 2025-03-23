Millstone Evans Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $122.73 and a 1 year high of $169.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

