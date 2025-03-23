TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

