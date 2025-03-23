Summit Global Investments Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

