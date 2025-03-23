Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,624,000 after acquiring an additional 459,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7,967.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,643,000 after acquiring an additional 275,606 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 688.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after buying an additional 114,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,487,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JLL opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.47. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

