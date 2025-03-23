TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $72,938,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $59,823,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3,859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 42,721 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $9,654,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $9,270,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

VONE opened at $257.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $224.66 and a 1 year high of $279.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

