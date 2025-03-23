Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 474.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Vistra Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.64. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

