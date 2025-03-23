Millstone Evans Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,582 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $99.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average is $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $109.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

