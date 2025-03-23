Millstone Evans Group LLC Purchases Shares of 876 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $115.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.73.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

