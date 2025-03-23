TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 7,465 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.47. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

