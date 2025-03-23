Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 25,485 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $71,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

