Music Stocks To Research – March 23rd

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Endeavor Group, and Ryman Hospitality Properties are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies involved in various aspects of the music industry, such as record labels, streaming platforms, and music publishers. They offer investors a way to gain exposure to the evolving consumption and production of music, which can be influenced by technological advances, changing consumer habits, and cultural trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.27. The company had a trading volume of 93,950,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,703,724. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.82 and a 200 day moving average of $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.21. The company had a trading volume of 59,998,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,440,832. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.90 and a 200 day moving average of $208.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,933,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,057,705. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $321.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $599.64. 2,543,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,412. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $257.56 and a 52-week high of $652.63. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.03.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,070,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,822. The company has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.67. Walt Disney has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Endeavor Group (EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Endeavor Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,272,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,133. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,770,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,808. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $92.04 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

