Promising Penny Stocks To Research – March 23rd

Allurion Technologies, TransCode Therapeutics, MicroCloud Hologram, TeraWulf, and Plug Power are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares, typically under $5 per share, issued by small companies that trade on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges. These stocks are considered highly speculative due to their volatility, lower liquidity, and a greater potential for rapid price fluctuations compared to larger, established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Allurion Technologies (ALUR)

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

NYSE ALUR traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $3.60. 74,301,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,727. Allurion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

NASDAQ RNAZ traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $1.12. 215,588,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,393. TransCode Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.13.

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

NASDAQ HOLO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 140,812,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,756,978. MicroCloud Hologram has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,391,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,434,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.70.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,938,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,804,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.98.

