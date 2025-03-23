Promising Solar Stocks To Watch Now – March 23rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Nucor, NextEra Energy, GE Vernova, Vistra, and Constellation Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to shares of companies engaged in producing, installing, or supporting solar energy technologies, including solar panels and related hardware. Investors in solar stocks typically seek exposure to the renewable energy sector, where growth may be driven by increasing global demand for clean energy alternatives and supportive policy initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.71. The company had a trading volume of 132,093,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,269,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.44. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $7.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $521.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,500,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,569. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.77. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $530.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Nucor (NUE)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

NUE traded down $7.49 on Friday, reaching $122.02. 10,004,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,021. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUE

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $70.92. 15,780,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,155,195. The stock has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.30 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $334.21. 3,010,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,873. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 billion and a PE ratio of 60.11. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $130.75. 7,472,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64. Vistra has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $199.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ:CEG traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $222.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.56. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $352.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Featured Articles