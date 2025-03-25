Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $20.91 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $20,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 22.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 226,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.