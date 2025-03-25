United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $17,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 678.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $319.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.53 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.76, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $929,678.52. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,255 shares of company stock worth $28,995,021. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

