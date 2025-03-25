Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

