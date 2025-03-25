United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,430 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of FER stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

