United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIMS. Morgan Stanley lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $987,701.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,298.62. This represents a 56.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 4,213 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $126,305.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,382.70. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 998,244 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,485 over the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 7.5 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 1.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

