Haverford Trust Co Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,544 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

BND opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

