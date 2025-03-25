Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 165,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,388,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,044 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,184 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.