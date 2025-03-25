Haverford Trust Co Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,835,000 after buying an additional 573,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $328,419,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,932,000 after purchasing an additional 376,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,355,000 after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $551.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $511.97 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $570.59 and its 200-day moving average is $576.55.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
