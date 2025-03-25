Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $121.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.77. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.5106 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

