Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 4,601,572 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 619% from the average daily volume of 640,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
