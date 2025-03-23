Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) versus STERIS (NYSE:STE) Head-To-Head Review

Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND – Get Free Report) and STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and STERIS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pathfinder Cell Therapy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 0.00 STERIS 0 1 4 0 2.80

STERIS has a consensus target price of $258.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.43%. Given STERIS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STERIS is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STERIS $5.40 billion 4.01 $378.24 million $4.71 46.78

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and STERIS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of STERIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and STERIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A STERIS 8.66% 13.91% 8.64%

Summary

STERIS beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The Dental segment provides hand and electric-powered dental instruments, infection control products, conscious sedation, personal protective equipment, and water quality products for dental suite. The company serves its products and services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Cell Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.