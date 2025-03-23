Reviewing Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) & Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 6.57% 3.38% 1.03% Clipper Realty -1.68% -85.95% -0.20%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.75 billion 2.16 -$550.95 million $3.94 19.01 Clipper Realty $148.78 million 0.41 -$2.50 million ($0.25) -14.94

Clipper Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Howard Hughes. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Howard Hughes and Clipper Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Clipper Realty 1 1 0 0 1.50

Howard Hughes currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Clipper Realty.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Clipper Realty on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

