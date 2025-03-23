New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and traded as high as $83.90. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 971 shares.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
