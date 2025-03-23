New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and traded as high as $83.90. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 971 shares.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.81.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

