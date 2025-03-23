CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.64 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 52.20 ($0.67). CQS New City High Yield shares last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.66), with a volume of 575,038 shares changing hands.

CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £302.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.74.

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 4.50 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. CQS New City High Yield had a net margin of 88.30% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

CQS New City High Yield Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from CQS New City High Yield’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. CQS New City High Yield’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

In other news, insider Wendy Dorman purchased 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,686 ($25,417.69). 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CQS New City High Yield

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks.

