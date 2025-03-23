Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after acquiring an additional 221,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,762,000 after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,376,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,499,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,487 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $604.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,348 shares of company stock worth $73,515,245. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

