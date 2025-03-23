Mosley Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NET opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of -540.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $5,970,728.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,652.76. This trade represents a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,384.80. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,766 shares of company stock valued at $73,779,200. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

