Signaturefd LLC Purchases 598 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.