TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 26.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 184,845 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 648.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,260,000 after acquiring an additional 93,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TGNA. StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

TEGNA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $18.53 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.45.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

