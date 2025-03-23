Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 17,439 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,983,000 after buying an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 120,691 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 324,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 725,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $28.02 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

