Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $789,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after buying an additional 1,568,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,865,000 after buying an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,820,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,189,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,475,000 after acquiring an additional 51,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $256.70 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

