Napatree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,388 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $309.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

