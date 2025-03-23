Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 319.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,265 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after buying an additional 1,142,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

