Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 21.2% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,883,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $278.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

