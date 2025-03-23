Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.97. 694,286 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 437,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

Foran Mining Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.44 and a beta of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.09.

About Foran Mining

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.