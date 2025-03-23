Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

