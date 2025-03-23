Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $334.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.32. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.11.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.