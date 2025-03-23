LPL Financial LLC Has $1.18 Billion Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,178,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $194.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average of $198.99. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

