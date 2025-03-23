StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Infinera Stock Performance
INFN stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $414.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. Analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
