StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLMD opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

